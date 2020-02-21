A Washington State Penitentiary inmate pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree assault.
Clinton Berry, 32, was accused of punching a fellow inmate on March 31, 2019, at the Penitentiary.
Berry allegedly went into the victim’s cell in the Victor Unit and assaulted him, knocking him unconscious and breaking his nose, records stated.
Berry told investigators the victim had assaulted another inmate two days before in the William Unit, and was to assault another for being a snitch. He also said the victim was assaulted because he didn’t clean up a mess, records stated.
Berry's trial was scheduled for May 6 and 7.