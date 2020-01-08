A Washington State Penitentiary inmate has been accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face and was summoned to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Clinton Berry, 32, was charged Friday with second-degree assault on March 31, 2019, at the penitentiary.
Berry allegedly went into the victim’s cell and assaulted him, records stated, causing the victim to lose consciousness and receive a fractured nose.
An officer was routinely checking the Victor Unit and saw the injured man, records stated. He told the officer “these guys said I needed to put in work.” He said two men came to his cell and told him to go to the yard, records stated, and Berry came right afterward and assaulted him.
Berry first denied the assault, but later admitted to it, records stated, and the altercation was recorded on surveillance cameras.
Berry told investigators the victim had assaulted another inmate two days prior in the William Unit, and was to assault another for being a snitch. He also said the victim was assaulted because he didn’t “clean up the mess,” records stated.
Berry has been summoned for his first appearance on Feb. 3.