A Washington State Penitentiary inmate appeared Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault.
Clinton Berry, 32, was accused of punching a fellow inmate in the face on March 31, 2019, at the Penitentiary.
Berry allegedly went into the victim’s cell and assaulted him, records stated, causing the man to lose consciousness and receive a fractured nose.
An officer was routinely checking the Victor Unit and saw the injured man, records stated. He told the officer “these guys said I needed to put in work.” He said two men came to his cell and told him to go to the yard, records stated, and Berry came right afterward and assaulted him.
Berry first denied the assault, but later admitted to it, records stated, and the altercation was recorded on surveillance cameras.
Berry told investigators the victim had assaulted another inmate two days before in the William Unit, and was to assault another for being a snitch. He also said the victim was assaulted because he didn’t “clean up the mess,” records stated.
On Monday, Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent Berry.