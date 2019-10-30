A Washington State Penitentiary inmate has been summoned to Walla Walla County Superior Court for allegedly beating up a corrections officer.
David R. Yeager, 27, was charged with custodial assault last week for the alleged attack on Oct. 4. According to court records, officers confronted Yeager about a "bulge" under his shirt, and he refused to show them what he was hiding. Then he lifted his shirt, exposing "papers stuffed in his waistband."
He refused to give the items to officers, records stated, said, "You want to fight about it?," and punched an officer in the face. The officer tried tackling Yeager, records stated, and Yeager punched him several more times.
Another officer assisted, records stated, with others also arriving.
The initial officer was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with swelling and redness to his face and neck, records stated. Surveillance video also revealed footage of the alleged attack.
Yeager has been summoned to appear on Nov. 12.