A Pendleton man accused of gathering up a group of people and attacking three men in Walla Walla represented himself in court Thursday, Aug. 26, and wound up having a judge enter a plea for him after a tense exchange of words.
Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but he requested a change of representation in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Nicholas Holce, who was Thompkins’ court-appointed attorney, was kept on as a standby legal consultant while Thompkins elected to represent himself primarily.
“Charles Thompkins, is that your true name?” Judge Brandon L. Johnson asked to start.
“Yes,” Thompkins responded. “That is the name by which this court recognizes me.”
Thompkins read from a book in his lap and some written notes and claimed his right to have an arraignment within 14 days had already been violated because it had been 20 days since his initial arrest.
Throughout the hearing, Thompkins held up the fact that he’s innocent until proven guilty and that the local justice system was already causing him undue harm, in his opinion.
“I’ve already suffered,” Thompkins said. “I’ve had so much community support that people are beginning to wonder what’s really happening,” Thompkins said.
Johnson refuted several points by Thompkins, but acknowledged that his support appeared strong.
The judge lowered Thompkins’ bail from $150,000 to $100,000 and also kept a 10% cash equivalency available.
But Thompkins held that he should be released, which Johnson said didn’t seem reasonable.
“There’s no doubt of the community support,” Johnson said, motioning to about 10 people in the hearing for Thompkins. “But one of the other concerns is the seriousness of the charges.”
Thompkins is charged with first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary — all Class A felonies — and criminal mischief — a Class C felony — as well as harassment — a gross misdemeanor.
Johnson repeatedly asked Thompkins how he wished to plead, but Thompkins didn’t answer.
“My rights are being violated in this court,” Thompkins returned. “These are violations and trespasses on my rights.”
“We’re here for your arraignment — so do you want to plead guilty or not guilty?” Johnson asked again.
“Let me ask you this: Are you going to give me a fair trial, Mr. Johnson?” Thompkins asked.
“My name is not Mr. Johnson in this court,” Johnson replied.
Thompkins apologized and Johnson ended up entering “not guilty” pleas on all counts on behalf of Thompkins.
Thompkins’ trial date is set for Oct. 19, with a pretrial hearing Sept. 29.
He was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Saturday morning.