The latest suspect to appear in court for his alleged involvement in a group attack on Prospect Avenue in early July was denied release from jail this week.
Pendleton man Jeremiah A. Thompkins, 18, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Thompkins faces charges of first-degree robbery and three counts of first-degree assault.
The group from Pendleton allegedly drove to a Walla Walla residence where they reportedly confronted a man they believed stole a vehicle from a member of the group, according to court documents.
A fight allegedly ensued after the group threatened the man with guns at the property, and three men reportedly assaulted by the Pendleton group had to be treated for injuries, including one man who had major surgery done on his head, court documents showed.
Seven other people have been charged in this case.
Local attorney William McCool is assigned to be Thompkins’ attorney.
Court documents state that Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied release pending the defendant providing a valid address that is not connected to a co-defendant, as well as other conditions. Bail is set at $150,000.
Johnson also issued no-contact orders against Thompkins for multiple alleged victims of the alleged crime. Court documents indicate that Thompkins refused to sign the no-contact orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.