A Pendleton man allegedly involved in a coordinated group assault on some Walla Walla men in early July was denied release from Walla Walla County Jail while his attorney argued that the law enforcement report accusing him was "very minimal."
Carlos R. Johnson Jr., 21, requested a release from the jail on his own recognizance Tuesday morning, Aug. 24, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Mulhern strongly denied the merits of the request and asked Judge Brandon L. Johnson to stay the bail amount of $150,000. The judge obliged, but also allowed for a 10% cash equivalent on that amount.
Carlos Johnson is accused of assisting Charles Thompkins Jr., 63, of Pendleton in driving from Pendleton to Walla Walla in early July and attacking three men at a home on Prospect Avenue where Thompkins alleged a vehicle that had been stolen from him had been stashed.
The accused men and boys are alleged to have beaten the men after intimidating them with loaded guns, according to court records.
In all, eight people have been charged by prosecutors with multiple felony counts. Johnson is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree robbery and one count criminal mischief.
Johnson's attorney, Rachel Cortez, said the probable cause statement submitted by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office was "very minimal, but that's all we're going off of right now."
Cortez said she understood there was video evidence obtained by deputies.
"But the video is not before the court today," Cortez said. She argued that nowhere in the report was Johnson implicated to be holding a gun, or firing it or attacking anyone, but that he was just named as one of the people who showed up at the house that night.
Mulhern said she also was aware of the video and that it purported to show the accused men and teens holding guns.
"And I would presume that includes Mr. Johnson," Mulhern said.
Carlos Johnson also signed a waiver of extradition in case he posted bail and went to live back in Pendleton.
He was still listed on the online jail roster Tuesday afternoon.