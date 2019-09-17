A Milton-Freewater man died last week after being struck by a car on Sept. 7 on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Cesar Ernesto Argueta, 46, apparently was walking on a crosswalk at 8:25 p.m., when Florencio Rojas-Cruz, 63, of Walla Walla, was driving northbound in his 2010 Honda Civic and struck Argueta, according to police.
Argueta was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries, but died at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 9, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said in an email.
Rojas-Cruz was cited for careless driving, he said.
Intoxication didn’t appear to be a factor, he said, and witnesses told police Argueta was crossing and the lights weren’t flashing. An investigating officer tested the lights and they worked, he wrote.
An online fundraiser was started for Argueta’s family, according to a man who told the U-B he was Argueta’s neighbor.