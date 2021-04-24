A Pasco man convicted of murdering his coworker was sentenced for his crime on Thursday, April 22, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 31, was found guilty by a 12-person jury of second-degree murder in the October 2019 shooting death of Leopoldo Nunez Parra, 42, of Pasco at a job site near Wallula Junction in western Walla Walla County.
Chavez Beltran was sentenced by Judge Brandon L. Johnson to 232 months in prison — about 19 years and three months. He will be given credit for about a year and a half already spent in jail and he will have three years to serve in community custody at the tail end of his sentence, according to court documents.
Chavez Beltran was also ordered to pay $4,995.79 in fees and fines, most of it in restitution to the family of Nunez Parra.
Because of a gun being used in the crime, Chavez Beltran must register as a firearm offender after he's released and he won't be able to own or possess a firearm.