Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 31, of Pasco took the witness stand Friday during his Walla Walla County Superior Court murder trial after the state rested its case against him.
Chavez Beltran is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his co-worker, Pasco man Leopoldo Nunez Parra, after an October 2019 altercation in Wallula.
Nunez Parra was shot multiple times at Hanging H Farm near Attalia East Road, court records stated, but the two men worked at Mehlenbacher Farms on Ice Harbor Drive in Burbank, according to Friday’s testimony.
Friday morning, jurors heard from Dr. Sigmund Menchel, a forensic pathologist who conducted autopsies for Washington state at the time of Nunez Parra’s death. Menchel appeared via WebEx livestream at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center, where trials are being conducted for pandemic-related safety reasons.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle asked Menchel about the injuries he observed on Nunez Parra’s body — multiple gunshot wounds, with nine bullets found in him.
“A number of them could’ve been fatal,” Menchel said of the wounds.
The pathologist said they also found gun powder on the victim’s body, indicating the gun was fired at very close range.
Nagle didn’t show the autopsy photos Friday, although they were submitted as evidence for the jury to review.
Chavez Beltran’s attorney, Robin Olson, then asked Menchel a series of questions associated with the defense’s position that Chavez Beltran shot his co-worker in self-defense.
He asked Menchel if it was possible Nunez Parra was shot in the chest first before his head, and if that could allow for someone to live long enough for their central nervous system to continue working, even for a short time.
“Yes, it’s possible,” Menchel said.
After Nagle rested the state’s case and the jury was temporarily led out of the ad hoc court room, Olson asked for a dismissal of the case. Judge Brandon Johnson denied the motion, saying the defense would need to call further witnesses to show its case for self defense.
Jurors returned, and the defense called Chavez Beltran’s parents as his first witnesses — father, Matias Chavez, and mother, Gloria Beltran Nava.
The parents, with the aide of court interpreters, said their son is a hard worker and had spoken of a man at work who was giving him a difficult time. He never mentioned who the man was, however.
Chavez Beltran, next up, detailed his version of events on the evening of Oct. 9, 2019. A taped version of his story, given in an interview during the investigation, was played for jurors earlier in the week.
Chavez Beltran said Nunez Parra had been suspicious of him for no reason and would play strange, psychological games with him.
That evening, Chavez Beltran needed a ride from Nunez Parra between work sites. The accused said he got into the truck, and Nunez Parra seemed skittish and jumpy, with “crazy eyes.”
He said the man was saying strange things that didn’t make sense. When Chavez Beltran put his lunch in the back of the truck and got back into the cab, Nunez Parra turned quickly to him with “wild eyes” and began reaching out.
Chavez Beltran pulled out his gun and tucked it between his legs because he was nervous about what Nunez Parra was going to do. The accused said he started carrying a handgun with a concealed-carry license because he had been harassed by a gang, although he isn’t affiliated with any gangs.
When Nunez Parra reached for the gun, Chavez Beltran fired the first round to confirm it was working and then brought the gun up and pointed it out the window, he said. Nunez Parra then grabbed the gun, causing Chavez Beltran to fire a round that may have grazed the victim’s head.
A scuffle broke out. Chavez Beltran said he held his left arm up to block Nunez Parra while he fired into the man’s body with the gun in his right hand. He said that all the while Nunez Parra was grabbing at him and holding his face.
Chavez Beltran then got out of the truck and was met by other co-workers, who asked what happened, and he called 911 while the others notified managers at the farm.
The 911 recording, in which court documents said the accused told a dispatcher “he had shot someone in the head who he said tried to take his gun,” was played for jurors earlier in the trial.
The public trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday at the Community Center.
The defense attorney said he’s expecting to have an expert witness testify Monday and possibly deliver closing arguments and jury deliberation instructions the same day.