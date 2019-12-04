A Pasco man was taken into custody Monday after appearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a first-degree child molestation charge.
Jorge Treyes Alcazar, 64, was accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl he knew on May 30, 2018, in Touchet. He also might have abused another girl he knew, records stated.
Treyes Alcazar first denied the allegations, but he took a polygraph in June, which he failed when asked specific questions, records stated. He then admitted to committing the alleged crime to authorities.
He was formally charged Nov. 4 and summoned to his first appearance Monday, after which he was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail with a $50,000 bond.