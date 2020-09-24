Columbia County authorities have charged two people in association with recent cabin break-ins and theft from the North Touchet Road area of Dayton to Waitsburg.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Hoover Jr. and Erin L. Keller were discovered living without permission in a cabin owned by Ben Turner near milepost 13 on North Touchet Road outside of Dayton.
Turner told law enforcement officials he’d discovered two unauthorized padlocks on the entrance gate to his property, that his own lock had been disconnected and no one was supposed to be there, according to court documents.
After Turner severed the locks with bolt cutters, Sheriff Joe Helm and Deputy Cesar Rivera approached Turner’s cabin and could hear music and voices from inside the cabin and saw smoke from the chimney, a charging report noted.
The officers found Hoover, 37, of Wallula, and Keller, 37, of Pasco. Both exited the cabin voluntarily.
Helm and Rivera said the duo admitted they’d been living in Turner’s cabin and stashing items they’d stolen from neighboring residences. That reportedly included an all-terrain vehicle.
Court documents said officers also found two firearms inside the cabin, shotgun shells and black powder. One gun was a loaded revolver fastened to a sleeper sofa, the other a rifle. There were also BB and pellet guns in the cabin.
Rivera said Hoover reported he’d stolen the ATV from another residence on North Touchet Road. He and Keller had also stolen axes, as well as laptop computers from the Waitsburg School District, the Sheriff’s report said.
Hoover and Keller reportedly changed things inside and outside of Turner’s cabin, including creating an outdoor fire pit, moving furniture around, painting window trim, moving a kitchen cabinet to outside and painting a door.
Keller told authorities the two had broken into the cabin and had been staying there for more than a week, using up about two cords of Turner’s wood supply.
She and Hoover had broken into several cabins in the area, Keller told Helm.
According to court documents, Keller was initially charged with residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and vandalism.
Hoover is facing theft of motor vehicle, residential burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, officials said today.
The pair had their first court appearance Tuesday. Bail was set at $20,000 for Hoover and Keller’s bail is set for $15,000; both remained in jail this morning.
Both are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7.