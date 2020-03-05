OSP releases names of officers, suspect in Umapine shooting

Names of the three people in an officer-involved shooting in Umapine last week were released by the Oregon State Police this afternoon.
Umatilla County dispatchers received a call regarding shots fired at 11:44 p.m. Feb. 24 at 84876 Woodrow St. in Umapine.
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputy Jason Post, 33, and Milton-Freewater police officer James Farr, 31, responded to the scene and allegedly were confronted by Stacy Albert Clark, 45, at the home.
Post and Farr reportedly fired their guns at Clark, who confronted them while armed with a weapon, according to the OSP release.
Clark's weapon was found at the scene.
Post and Farr were placed on paid administrative leave in accordance to Senate Bill 111 and department policies pending the results of the investigation.
Clark was taken to the hospital and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
OSP major crime team detectives have finished their interviews and will give the case to Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus for review.
No further information was available this afternoon.