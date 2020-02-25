OSP investigating Monday night officer-involved shooting in Umapine

Two members of law enforcement are on administrative leave today after they shot a person in Umapine late Monday night, according to the Oregon State Police.
Deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Milton-Freewater responded after dispatch received a call at 11:44 p.m. about a gun being fired in the Umapine area.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene and confronted “an armed individual” outside a home, according to the release.
Officers “used force” during the incident, and the person was transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The address of the home was not given.
The names of officers and deputies involved in the shooting were not released.
Oregon State Police troopers are leading the investigation, assisted by Pendleton police and the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
OSP public information officer Cpt. Tim Fox wrote in an email to the U-B that OSP was still collecting evidence this morning and relaying that information to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office before it could be released to the public.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer responded via email to the U-B to state that OSP would be leading the investigation.
Concerned neighbors and people claiming they were residents of Umapine reported on social media that they heard multiple gun shots over a long period of time.