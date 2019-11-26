Two Oregon women have been summoned to Walla Walla County Superior Court for allegedly using closed or unfunded bank and credit cards in multiple states.
Alea D. Henderson, 31, of Pendleton, and Marky L. Hill, 24, of Milton-Freewater, were charged Friday with multiple fraud and theft charges totaling tens of thousands of dollars. The two women’s alleged crimes were unrelated, except they both entered a code to override the card’s declination at stores, which initially worked, but later was declined.
Henderson was linked to using or trying to use her deactivated Blaze credit card earlier this year at Walla Walla stores including Marla June’s Clothing Co., Vap ‘N Goods, Lost Boardroom, Apex Food & Deli, Macy’s, Walla Walla Saw LLC, Tommy’s 9th Street Auto Sales Inc., and Inland Octopus, records stated. She allegedly purchased or attempted purchasing $66,542 in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, records stated.
Henderson also apparently filled out paperwork with her address listed at stores to be exempt from sales tax, records stated. And, she was seen leaving stores in a silver 2004 Hyundai Sonata with Oregon license plates.
Henderson’s local charges include second-degree theft, second-degree organized retail theft, first-degree attempted theft, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of attempted vehicle theft, and second-degree attempted theft.
Hill was tied to using or trying to use her Bancorp Chime Prepaid Debit Visa Card earlier this year at Walla Walla businesses including three times at Comfort Inn and Suites, Walla Walla Garden Motel, multiple times at Taqueria Mi Pueblito, and Vape ‘N Goods, records stated.
Police also discovered Hill allegedly used the card at SD Car Audio in Pasco, as well as at Pioneer Auto Sales in Engelwood, Colo., for two vehicles, records stated. She has a non-extraditable warrant from Colorado for the latter, records stated, and police believed the two vehicles are in Walla Walla. She allegedly bought or tried spending $43,219.02 in Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, records stated.
Hill’s local charges included: two counts of defrauding an innkeeper, second-degree organized retail theft, and third-degree theft.
Both women were summoned to appear in court for their first appearances on Dec. 30.