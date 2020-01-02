Oregon woman appears on multiple fraud, theft charges

A 31-year-old Pendleton woman appeared Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on multiple fraud and theft charges totaling tens of thousands of dollars in multiple states.
Alea D. Henderson was charged with second-degree theft, second-degree organized retail theft, first-degree attempted theft, three counts of third-degree theft, two counts of attempted vehicle theft, and second-degree attempted theft.
Henderson was linked to using or trying to use her deactivated Blaze credit card earlier this year at Walla Walla stores including Marla June’s Clothing Co., Vape ‘N Goods, Lost Boardroom, Apex Food & Deli, Macy’s, Walla Walla Saw LLC, Tommy’s 9th Street Auto Sales Inc., and Inland Octopus, records stated.
She allegedly purchased or attempted purchasing, in about 65 instances, $66,542 worth of items in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, records stated. In the cases, she allegedly entered a code to override the card being declined at stores, which initially worked, but later it stopped working.
On Monday, defense attorney Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent her, and she was allowed to remain out of jail on conditions. Her arraignment wasn’t scheduled.