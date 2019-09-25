The Umatilla-Morrow chapter of the Oregon Small Woodland Association will have its fall field tour Saturday.
The tour will begin at 10 a.m. at 56327 Brutscher Road near Weston. Participants should be prepared for walking outdoors and bring rain gear and warmer clothing in case the weather changes.
According to tour organizer Hans Rudolf, participants will look at a number of pre-commercial thinning projects that have been conducted for more than 10 years. They will discuss how different techniques and treatment options have been applied to the stands and how these treatments could be used to protect trees on landowners’ property.
Directions to the meeting location and information are available at 541-276-3491.