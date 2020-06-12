A Forest Grove, Ore., man allegedly violated a protection order, careening into the yard of a Walla Walla woman, nearly hitting a person in the process, and wielding an ax when he emerged from the vehicle.
William Woods Jr. was placed in Walla Walla County Jail at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and had his first court appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday.
He has been arraigned on one count of stalking related to domestic violence — a felony; one count of harassment related to domestic violence — a felony; and two counts of protection order violations and one count of disclosing intimate images related to domestic violence.
Woods faces up to 18 years in prison on all counts.
According to court documents, a relationship between Woods and the woman had ended. But despite an order of protection issued in April 2019, he allegedly continued to harass and threaten her and her children and said he would not honor no-contact orders throughout the year the order was in place.
His harassment allegedly included the creation of hundreds of fake Facebook profiles he created in order to contact her.
Police issued three different citations to Woods and a warrant for his arrest was eventually issued by Walla Walla District Court.
Woods was being held in Walla Walla County Jail. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle initially said Thursday morning that Woods’ bail remained at $50,000 Thursday. However, by Thursday afternoon, the jail roster listed three additional charges of failure to comply and his bail was listed as $53,300.