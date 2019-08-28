One of six people accused of beating a woman and holding her against her will because she allegedly owed money for drugs pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to an additional charge.
Chelsey N. Arriola-Morris, 24, pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, her fourth charge stemming from the incident around June 1. Her previous charges were first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment. Her trial was set for Sept. 16.
She and five others were charged for allegedly beating a 23-year-old woman and holding her against her will for three days because she allegedly owed them money for drugs.
The others include Gregorio Diaz, 22, and Crystal Velasquez, 34, both of Milton-Freewater; Jazrale L. Ruston, 19, Miguel Angel Reyes, 26, and Cody P. Ferguson, 33, of Walla Walla.