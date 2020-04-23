MILTON-FREEWATER — An unidentified person died in a motorhome fire this morning on Southeast 12th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
Ten firefighters from the city and rural departments responded to the blaze at 6:38 a.m. The RV was fully-engulfed and parked in the backyard of 204 SE 12th Ave., according to officials.
They fought the fire for about three hours, Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner said, but the RV was a total loss.
The victim was found inside after the fire was extinguished and has not been identified, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said.
Milton-Freewater police and the Oregon State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.