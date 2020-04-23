MFFD engine
Courtesy photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — An unidentified person died in a motorhome fire this morning on Southeast 12th Avenue in Milton-Freewater.

Ten firefighters from the city and rural departments responded to the blaze at 6:38 a.m. The RV was fully-engulfed and parked in the backyard of 204 SE 12th Ave., according to officials.

They fought the fire for about three hours, Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner said, but the RV was a total loss.

The victim was found inside after the fire was extinguished and has not been identified, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said.

Milton-Freewater police and the Oregon State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.