Walla Walla police officers arrested a local man for investigation of drive-by shooting Saturday, Nov. 6. Nobody was injured in the alleged crime, police said.
Nisi Lopez-Salazar, 20, of Walla Walla, was booked into county jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, weapons violation, possession with intent to deliver illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia possession.
Police were called at 3:45 p.m. Saturday for shots fired in the 1800 block of Melrose Street. Reported a vehicle involved was seen leaving the area.
Officers discovered a weapon had indeed been fired, but no one was struck or injured, according to the Walla Walla Police Department news release Monday, Nov. 8.
Walla Walla Police Street Crimes unit issued several search warrants and made one arrest as they began investigation. The police report states .22 caliber bullets, digital scales and plastic bags containing possible narcotics were found, among other items.
Lopez-Salazar's first court appearance was scheduled for Monday morning, and as of Monday afternoon was no longer listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster online.
