Officials use drone, block street for 2019 collision investigation

Part of Poplar Street near the Second Avenue intersection was blocked to traffic this morning so officials could investigate a collision that occurred last year.
Washington State Patrol troopers, Walla Walla police and Street Division workers were on scene, gathering information on the October 2019 collision.
The area was blocked from about 9-10 a.m. by signs and several law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights were on scene. During the time, WSP flew one of its drones, according to Trooper Jarret Krueger.
WWPD Officer Spencer Kelty said the WSP's drone "had better software" for collision investigations than the new WWPD drones. But he added all of the drones, relatively new for law enforcement agencies, helped gather more precise information and cut down on investigation time.
Brenda Marks, 45, of Walla Walla, was seriously injured when a truck struck her in a crosswalk on Second Avenue. She was flown to Harborview Medical Center, placed in a medically-induced coma, and her fractured bones were realigned, Marks's mother-in-law told the U-B in a previous interview. She was taken out of the coma and seemed to be "doing very well," the relative said later.
No information on the investigation was available by press time today.