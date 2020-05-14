STOCK Walla Walla Fire Department logo

Walla Walla Fire Department

 Courtesy image

Walla Walla Fire Department officials are investigating a Tuesday evening fire that damaged a school bus-turned personal vehicle on Woodland Avenue.

Walla Walla firefighters arrived at 5:12 p.m. to 402 Woodland Ave., to find a juvenile believed to have been playing with a lighter when the blaze started, according to Jennifer Scott, Medical Coding & Compliance Specialist for the WWFD.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled by 5:25 p.m. Damage to the bus was reported at about $3,000.

Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said if fire investigators determined the blaze as arson, they would give the case to police. However, police were not requested.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.