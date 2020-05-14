Walla Walla Fire Department officials are investigating a Tuesday evening fire that damaged a school bus-turned personal vehicle on Woodland Avenue.
Walla Walla firefighters arrived at 5:12 p.m. to 402 Woodland Ave., to find a juvenile believed to have been playing with a lighter when the blaze started, according to Jennifer Scott, Medical Coding & Compliance Specialist for the WWFD.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was controlled by 5:25 p.m. Damage to the bus was reported at about $3,000.
Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said if fire investigators determined the blaze as arson, they would give the case to police. However, police were not requested.