Officials are investigating fire at an abandoned house this morning as arson.
Flames were visible from the top of the abandoned house at 920 W. Alder St. when Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla Police responded at 5:20 a.m. College Place firefighters also answered the call but were not needed to extinguish the fire.
No injuries occurred, but about $30,000 in damage was reported, according to Walla Walla Fire Capt. John Knowles.
He said the structure of the home, which "wasn't worth much to begin with," remained intact, but the inside was destroyed. Firefighters stayed at the site for about an hour.
Knowles said a suspicious person was nearby when it occurred, but their involvement wasn't certain.
However, Wallla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote later this morning the fire was being investigated as an arson.
No suspect or further information was provided.