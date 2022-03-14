The identity of a former death row inmate at Washington State Penitentiary killed at the prison on Sunday, March 13, has been released.
Officials with the Washington State Department of Corrections said 62-year-old Dayva Cross, who was sentenced to death in King County more than 20 years ago, was pronounced dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
He was found dead in a shower in one of the close custody units at the prison.
The Walla Walla County Coroner’s office confirmed Sunday that his death is being considered a homicide. Walla Walla Police Department detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the death, according to DOC.
A Department of Corrections spokesperson told the U-B on Monday afternoon that Delta Unit is still on restricted movement. Restrictions for the rest of the facility as a result of the killing have been lifted.
A suspect has been identified and moved to the "appropriate housing" pending further investigation, the spokesperson said.
Cross was convicted of the March 6, 1999, murders of his wife, Anouchka Baldwin, 37, and stepdaughters Salome Holly, 18, and Amanda Baldwin, 15, in Snoqualmie. He was arrested after a surviving stepdaughter, then 13, escaped and called police.
His death sentence, handed down in 2001, was later converted to life in prison when Washington’s Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the state’s use of capital punishment was unconstitutional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.