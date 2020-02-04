Officials: College Place man found dead last week killed by gunshot

The College Place man found dead last week at the mouth of the Walla Walla River was killed by gunshot, officials said in a release this afternoon.
Arcane J. "AJ" Wilkinson, 20, was reported missing "under suspicious circumstances" to police in mid-December.
He was identified as the dead man last Wednesday by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. After today's autopsy, a Sheriff's Office release announced they were investigating the case as a homicide.
"This is the only information we are able to release at this time," the release stated.
Wilkinson apparently had ties in Washington, Oregon and Louisiana, according to his family.
A kayaker told authorities he saw a body at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday near an inlet where the Walla Walla River meets the Columbia River and led searchers to the spot at about 8:40 a.m., Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 crews pulled the body from the river.
Wilkinson hadn’t communicated with family and friends for several weeks. College Place police released information on his disappearance on Jan. 8.
Those with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-524-5400.