BURBANK — An investigation lasting more than two years on illegal horse racing in rural Walla Walla County resulted in the search of a suspected illegal operation early Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Detectives and deputies from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, special agents with the Washington State Gambling Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture agents and Walla Walla Police Department officers served a search warrant on the site this week, according to a release.
Agents collected information on a ranch near Burbank that was allegedly being used for equine racing, including accepting illegal wagers and illegal gambling on site.
Further information will be available as the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
