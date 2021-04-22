An officer working at the Washington State Penitentiary was seriously injured by an inmate, according to the Washington state Department of Corrections.
The officer at the Walla Walla prison "sustained serious injuries," DOC spokesperson Jacque Coe said in an emailed statement. Coe said the injured officer was attacked by a man in a living unit at the prison Thursday afternoon, April 22.
The officer was taken to a local hospital, Coe said. The officer's condition was not made public.
Coe said the West Complex of the penitentiary was placed on "restricted movement" Thursday as local law enforcement worked on an investigation into the assault.
This is a developing story. More information will become available as the investigation unfolds.