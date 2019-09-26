Walla Walla Public Schools officials said this morning they’ve learned an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pioneer Middle School involved students from the district.
District spokesman Mark Higgins issued this statement today:
“As confirmed by the Walla Walla Police Department this morning, a parent of a Pioneer student, while in the process of picking up their child, also had two other youths in the vehicle. While stopped at the school’s crosswalk, both youths in the back of the car made threatening gestures with two, orange toy Nerf guns, toward other students.”
Higgins said the district takes all threats seriously and said officials are following standard policy regarding threats of violence in disciplining the students.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Eric Knudson said today the two boys were waiting on the steps of the school when officers arrived. The boys apologized for their actions and acknowledged they’d made a mistake. They were not arrested, Knudson said.
The take-away is that the district’s safety campaign of “Hear something, see something, say something” is having results, Higgins said, noting the boys’ actions were quickly reported and police immediately responded.
“We’re really proud of staff, students and families for saying something.”