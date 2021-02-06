Day four in the Walla Walla County Superior Court murder trial of Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg, focused on the final moments of Marcus J. Allessio’s life.
Medical experts speaking Friday said the 25-year-old Waitsburg man died Dec. 28, 2018, because of a fatal wound to his heart. Moreno is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the chest.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the trial is taking place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center. The state charge against Moreno is first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
A whirlwind of testimonies and evidence were presented by Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen on Friday, including two medical experts who said they were part of the team who tried to save Allessio’s life. Jurors also heard the 911 recording of Moreno calling emergency dispatchers that day.
As the 911 recording began to play, Moreno held her head in her hands and began to visibly cry.
The recording was muffled at times, but it was clear that Moreno was driving from Waitsburg to Walla Walla. Jurors heard Thursday from officials who said Moreno drove the 20 miles into Walla Walla seated on Allessio’s lap while he was bleeding from a stab wound to the chest.
In the recording, the dispatcher tried to get Moreno to pull over and wait for an ambulance, but she didn’t respond to his request. He then told her to stop at Dixie Grocery, about halfway between the two cities, and wait for medics.
“I don’t know what happened,” Moreno said on the recording. “He’s out.”
The dispatcher asked what happened, and Moreno said there was a fight over a knife.
The call dropped, and Moreno dialed in again. The dispatcher asked her where she was, and she said she didn’t see an ambulance anywhere and was pulled over at the weigh station on the east side of Walla Walla.
A few minutes passed with Moreno gasping and crying into the phone receiver.
“Where is the ambulance? Where is the ambulance? Where is the ambulance?” Moreno frantically asked the dispatcher.
Additional witnesses who spoke on Friday included Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies Brian Bush, Alan Thonney, Jared Brown and Chief Civil Deputy Ron Varner.
Bush and Thonney said they talked to some of Moreno’s neighbors on Wheatland Drive in Waitsburg right after the incident.
Brown said he was one of the first people to make contact with Moreno in her car at the weigh station. He said he took care of Moreno’s 4-year-old daughter who was “hysterically crying.” She had been in the back of the car.
Brown said he didn’t question Moreno’s daughter, but he said the child did tell him: “I don’t know what’s happening” and “I woke up from a nap, and Marcus was injured.”
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, asked Brown what state Moreno was in. Brown said she was “shocked and overwhelmed.”
Varner, who was a crime analyst technician at the time, talked about the pictures he took of Moreno and her clothes, which were taken as evidence.
The photos were shown to the jury, showing Moreno with a very swollen lip and reddened eyes with bruises around them.
Paramedic Ryan Gizinski, with the Walla Walla Fire Department, testified that he arrived at the scene at the weigh station and only saw Allessio in the driver’s seat, leading him to think Allessio was the driver of the 2008 Toyota Highlander.
Gizinski said the state of Allessio’s body meant there was less than a 1% chance of saving his life, with every second counting against their chances. He said if he had known Moreno was there, he would’ve asked questions to help understand the injury.
Gizinski said when they tried to perform CPR on Allessio, it was clear that his body had “major (blood) vessel damage.”
Dr. Robert E. Parks, an emergency room physician at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, testified that he was one of the doctors who worked on Allessio that day.
Parks said since it was unclear how long Allessio had been without a pulse, they tried extreme measures that normally wouldn’t be done, given Allessio’s state.
Parks said that by his observation, something had punctured Allessio all the way through his heart. He said such a wound would only give someone between 2-15 minutes to live.
Testimony was also heard from Moreno’s neighbors on Wheatland Drive, including a girl who said she witnessed an argument from her bedroom window between Moreno and Allessio.
The teen said she heard them yelling “something about money” and then saw Moreno take the keys out of the car while Allessio was in the driver’s seat. Moreno returned to the house and then came back to the car, leaned inside and made one “side-to-side motion” toward Allessio’s chest, according to the teen witness, and then Allessio slumped over.
Carlson Straube, asked the girl if she was able to see clearly from her vantage point, and she said she could only see the two from the waist up.
Another witness, Francisco Lopez Bautista, identified himself as the owner of the Nest security camera across the street from Moreno’s house that captured footage of the incident. The recording was not presented in court Friday.
The trial continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the Community Center and is open to the public.