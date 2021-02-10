Character witnesses and details about the relationship between Waitsburg residents Leslie M. Moreno, 27, and 25-year-old Marcus J. Allessio were the focus Tuesday, Day 6, in the trial of Allessio’s alleged murder.
Moreno’s been charged in Walla Walla County Superior Court with first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon.
She is accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Allessio, while he sat in the driver’s seat of her car Dec. 28, 2018, and that she drove about 20 miles from Waitsburg to Walla Walla, where she was met by law enforcement and medics, who tried to save Allessio’s life. Moreno’s 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the car.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the trial, which began last week, is happening at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center.
Tuesday began with a review of Moreno’s interview after Allessio’s death with Detective Kristen Daschofsky of Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
On the recording, Moreno detailed her version of events.
“Is my daughter OK?” Moreno asked Daschofsky.
“Is Marcus OK? He’s OK?” she asked at another point.
“He was just screaming and destroying the house, and I told him to stop,” Moreno said at the start of the recording.
She indicated that she was “used to his rants,” and she would usually let him calm down on his own, but this time seemed different to her.
Moreno said Allessio was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and just that morning she’d been diagnosed with it, too.
She didn’t remember who grabbed the knife at first, but she didn’t want him to have it because he had a history of being suicidal.
Moreno described their relationship as rocky and said he had a recent altercation with his own family members.
She said he had used her phone to buy drugs in the past and was abusive and condescending toward her.
“I should’ve just kicked him out yesterday,” Moreno said in the recording.
She said he had begun to relapse into drug use about six months before, after nearly a year of being clean.
“He was trying to leave ... He said he was gonna go get high, and I said, ‘You can’t do that’ ... and I don’t remember what happened, but there was blood everywhere, and he was just sitting there.”
The detective, Daschofsky, was interviewed in court after the tape of a security recording of the Waitsburg home from a neighbor’s house was played.
Moreno’s final version of events relayed to Daschofsky had Allessio holding the knife most of the time, followed by them both holding the knife and doing a “tug-of-war” with it at the car. Moreno said she couldn’t remember what happened after that and then saw blood pouring out of Allessio.
Daschofsky testified that, in her opinion, Moreno’s story about the knife didn’t match the video, where Moreno comes to the car with the knife already in hand. Daschofsky also said Allessio’s position didn’t match Moreno’s description.
Moreno told the detective that Allessio’s grip on the handle loosened “immediately” and his final words were to the effect of “take me to the hospital,” so she ran inside to get her daughter and then her prescription glasses.
“You didn’t have your glasses on when you stabbed him?” Daschofsky asked in the recording.
“Mhmm,” Moreno replied.
On the witness stand, Daschofsky said they never could find Allessio’s phone to examine as evidence.
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, asked questions emphasizing Allessio’s height and demeanor as more menacing and that the knife couldn’t be seen after Moreno leaned into the car with it, which Daschofsky agreed was accurate.
Daschofsky said she could hear Moreno yell “Marcus” in the video after the alleged stabbing.
Allessio’s father, mother and ex-girlfriend, Meghann M. White took the stand in the afternoon.
White testified that she and Allessio dated for seven years before breaking up, but they stayed close.
“Did you rekindle your relationship?” Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen asked.
“More like rekindled our friendship,” White responded.
White said she noticed bruising on his body from an alleged assault by Moreno after an argument between the couple in November 2018.
He stayed with White for the weekend after that fight, White said.
Moreno was jealous of their relationship, she said, and Moreno put an app on Allessio’s phone to track his communications.
Carlson Straube asked if Allessio had been using drugs during their relationship, and White said he took opiate pills, but never in her presence. She told the attorney their relationship was never abusive, aside from her hitting him one time.
White said Moreno often asked for advice on handling him.
“Let him leave,” White recalled was her best advice.
The former girlfriend said Moreno’s relationship with Allessio was difficult, and Moreno had messaged her “If you want him, you have him,” at one point, but White was dating someone else at the time.
John Allessio described his son as “jovial” but with a mixture of “down days,” which he never understood.
He said his son would usually just “leave a lot” when he was frustrated.
“He beat himself up a lot,” John Allessio said of his son’s frustrations. Of his drug use, he said “(Marcus) didn’t understand why he couldn’t kick it.”
After another rehabilitation stint in September 2018, John Allessio said his son had bags under his eyes and a “sunken face” and wasn’t acting like himself, saying things that “didn’t make sense.”
The father testified that Marcus Allessio was “shooting off text messages with a lot of hate” to family members.
He said the family had financially “cut (him) off” and would not allow him to work at his father’s construction company.
The final witness Tuesday was the deceased’s mother, Debbie Allessio, who detailed her first interaction with Moreno in 2014, when they were co-workers at the Children’s Home Society of Washington, in Walla Walla.
“She was a very good single mom,” she said of Moreno. “I think that we had a good relationship.”
That’s how Marcus Allessio met Moreno, Debbie Allessio said.
Debbie Allessio’s testimony was set to continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Community Center. The trial is open to the public.