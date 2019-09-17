The arraignment for a man accused of killing a Whitman College employee was continued Monday afternoon, as his competency was in question.
Colby J. Hedman, 23, of no known address, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court to make a plea, but defense and prosecuting attorneys said they were awaiting a competency evaluation from Eastern State Hospital, which likely will take weeks.
After the first evaluation is made, a hearing will be scheduled to see if Hedman is able to become mentally stable with medication or by other means, according to Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales. If Hedman still doesn’t appear competent, she said another hearing may be scheduled for the same purpose, after which he may or may not be deemed competent to stand trial. If he is deemed competent, he will be scheduled for arraignment.
Hedman’s first appearance in Walla Walla was last week, with bail continued at $1 million. He had been returned from Baker County, Ore., after he waived extradition.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the killing of Kyle Martz, 35, of Walla Walla, in July. Martz was a Whitman graduate and international student and scholar adviser at the college. Police suspect the two didn’t know each other.
Hedman admitted to police he struck Martz with an ax multiple times before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police the same day. He is accused of breaking into a home on Taggert Lane in Oregon, moving items from a Toyota pickup truck he is accused of stealing from Martz into the homeowners’ Ford pickup truck, according to the East Oregonian. He then allegedly fled on foot after being confronted by deputies, but returned to the homeowners’ property and took off in a Jeep Wrangler, which he totaled after leading police on a chase, according to reports.