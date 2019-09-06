Bail was continued at $1 million today for a man charged with murdering a Whitman College adviser this summer.
Colby J. Hedman, 23, appeared in Walla Walla Superior Court this morning after being returned from Baker County, Ore., Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the murder of Kyle Martz, 35, of Walla Walla.
Martz was Whitman’s international student and scholar adviser. He was also involved with the Walla Walla Diversity Coalition, was secretary of Community Pride Walla Walla and a member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition.
Hedman was arrested July 8 in Baker City, Ore., following a police pursuit. According to documents filed in Superior Court, he has admitted to police to striking Martz multiple times with an ax and dismembering his body before stealing Martz’ pickup truck and fleeing to Oregon.
According to the East Oregonian newspaper, Hedman waived extradition Wednesday after appearing before Baker County Circuit Court Judge Greg Baxter. He had been facing numerous charges in Baker County in connection with the police pursuit, but those charges were to be dismissed upon his return to Washington, the Oregonian reported.