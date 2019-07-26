BAKER CITY, Ore. — The man accused of killing a Walla Walla man on July 8 is in the Baker County Jail, but he likely will be extradited to Washington within two months.
Colby J. Hedman, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and vehicle theft in Walla Walla, but was arrested in Baker City on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and property hit-and-run.
Although the jurisdiction who has Hedman, Baker County, may proceed with court hearings first, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said he sent a warrant for Hedman’s arrest to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
“My understanding is he’s refused extradition, so we sent a warrant to the governor’s office,” Nagle said of Hedman.
If Inslee grants the warrant, it will go to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who also will issue a warrant, Nagle said. Then, a hearing will take place in Baker County to determine whether the warrants are “official,” with the proper seal, and Hedman is the person against whom they’re issued. Nagle said the proper paperwork must be in order, with Hedman’s fingerprints and other items, to ensure he is the same person on the warrants. Nagle mentioned it was harder in the “old days,” especially if the person was “John Smith.”
But after the governors’ approval, there’s not much he can do.
“The only issue at that point is he could file an appeal,” Nagle said.
If no appeal is sought, Nagle said, Hedman likely would be extradited within 60 days, but he was unsure where Hedman stood in Baker County’s proceedings.
However, the East Oregonian reported, “if the extradition process is still pending when Hedman is scheduled to go to trial in Baker City, it’s possible the trial there could happen before Hedman returns to Washington, (Baker County District Attorney Matt) Shirtcliff said.”
A trial could be set next week, according to the East Oregonian, as Hedman hasn’t waived his right to a speedy trial.
Hedman admitted to police he struck Kyle J. Martz, 35, with an ax multiple times before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police the same day. He is accused of breaking into a home on Taggert Lane in Oregon, moving items from a Toyota pickup truck he is accused of stealing from Martz into the homeowners’ Ford pickup truck, according to the newspaper. He then allegedly fled on foot after being confronted by deputies, but returned to the homeowners’ property and took off in a Jeep Wrangler, which he totaled after leading police on a chase, according to reports.