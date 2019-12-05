1996 murder convict's sentencing delayed

DAYTON — Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted this summer in Columbia County Superior Court of a 1996 murder.
Benjamin Orozco, 44, was found guilty by a jury Aug. 23 of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, both with firearm enhancements, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession.
A pre-sentence investigation was finished in November, and sentencing previously set for Friday was rescheduled this week. It’s unclear when the proceeding will happen.
Orozco was accused, along with former co-defendant David Delarosa, of shooting to death Lance Terry and injuring David Eaton on July 7, 1996, near downtown Dayton. Delarosa was granted immunity in 1996 in exchange for testifying for the state.
Orozco and Delarosa fled to Mexico after the shooting, according to court documents.
Orozco claimed self-defense in the case, after being arrested in Mexico and extradited to Dayton in December 2016.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack wrote in an email that sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 18, but that could change because Judge Scott Wolfram had to leave due to a family member’s death.
Slack said Orozco has an offender score of one, with the second-degree unlawful firearm possession charge, giving him a standard sentencing range of 102-136 months confinement for first-degree assault and 134-178 months for second-degree murder, each with 60 more months for the firearm enhancements, which must run consecutively and without earned early release.
The range likely will be from 358 to 434 months, or 29.8 years to just more than 36 years in prison, Slack said.