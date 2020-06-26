The Walla Walla County prosecutor on Wednesday afternoon formally charged a second suspect connected to the murder of a man found floating at the mouth of the Walla Walla River in January.
Quentin N. Hunter, 25, of Walla Walla, was charged with second-degree murder. He had his first appearance Wednesday morning, one day after a second-degree murder charge was also filed against Joey C. Barnes, 28, of College Place.
Arraignments for both have been scheduled for July 6.
The two are accused of killing fellow gang member Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson, 22, on Dec. 16 near Wallula.
Hunter’s bond was set at $1 million for the case and now his total bond is at more than $1.2 million, including an amount for bond in an unrelated case. Barnes’s was reduced from $1 million to $500,000 Thursday.
Hunter and Barnes are the only two so far charged in Wilkinson’s murder.
Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle had no comment on whether others would be arrested for involvement in the alleged crime, as an investigation is still underway.