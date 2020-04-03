Charges, including threatening and harassing people with racial slurs, against a Walla Walla man were dismissed without prejudice in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Christopher R. Finkbonner, 35, was charged with malicious harassment and two other counts of harassment Nov. 4, 2019, after he allegedly threatened to beat up a woman, stab a man in the back and stab another man in the eye, records stated.
Police responded at 8:18 a.m. March 30 to the Sleep Center on Rees Avenue where the woman and two men reported Finkbonner’s alleged threats and racial slurs, records stated.
Finkbonner’s charges were dismissed March 24 because “the state is unable to locate the victims,” records stated. Since it was without prejudice, charges can be brought against him in the future.