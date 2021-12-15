COLLEGE PLACE — A suspected drunken driver was arrested after driving off road and hitting multiple gravestones at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Tuesday night, Dec. 14, according to the College Place Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious person staggering around the cemetery property Tuesday around 3 p.m. The man was identified as 67-year-old Milton-Freewater resident Mark Medina.
Based on observations of the vehicle and other evidence on scene, police say Medina may have struck additional objects.
Medina was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
Mt. Hope Cemetery management is assessing the damage and making the proper notifications to family members of the damaged headstones, according to the release.
