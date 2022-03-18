In the weeks and months after a local man was shot and injured by a Walla Walla police officer in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, investigators kept the lid on information air tight.
After officials confirmed the name of the people involved a few days after the Aug. 21, 2021, shooting, the public was in the dark until Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle cleared Officer Kevin Toon of any wrongdoing five months later, on Jan. 30 — news of which was made public on Feb. 7.
Now more details are slowly coming to light.
For example, the U-B learned from Nagle that the man shot by Toon, 34-year-old K.C. Leon of Weston, did survive his wounds but is paralyzed in his lower limbs.
This is the primary reason the prosecutor is not filing charges against Leon for aiming a realistic pellet gun at Toon, which was determined to be the reason the officer fired at Leon that night.
In a letter to Kennewick Police Commander Randy Maynard, who led the outside-agency investigation into the shooting, Nagle listed Leon's medical condition as a reason for declining prosecution.
“(Leon) was rendered a paraplegic as a result of his assault on Officer Toon,” Nagle wrote. “The goals of criminal prosecution would not be met by filing charges.”
Later, he elaborated on the “goals of criminal prosecution” in an interview with the U-B.
“A prosecuting attorney may decline to prosecute, even though technically sufficient evidence to prosecute exists, in situations where prosecution would serve no public purpose,” he said.
This, he said, is one of those cases.
“In this case, a conviction would not result in more protection of the public from Mr. Leon, as he was rendered a paraplegic,” Nagle said. “If it is mental health treatment he needs, criminal prosecution would not obtain that for him.”
In addition to these details, more is now known about the investigation itself, and further reporting will follow after the U-B obtains a copy of the full investigation document.
The night of the shooting, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber called the Special Investigations Unit, led by Maynard, to take over the scene, per state law, and that team relieved all Walla Walla officers of any involvement in the investigation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, August 22.
But what the SIU is, and what exactly they are charged with investigating, can be a source of confusion.
Since Nagle made his decision public, Maynard has shared more information with the U-B on his team’s role.
First, he said, his team is its own entity, not connected to a department.
“The Special Investigation Unit is not the Kennewick police, it is the Special Investigation Unit,” Maynard said. “It is a completely separate entity governed by the (Revised Code of Washington) and an interlocal agreement among chiefs and sheriffs of member agencies.”
Officers and staff from several agencies make up the unit. This includes officers from the Walla Walla Police Department. However, investigators from the department of the officer involved in a shooting do not take part in an investigation.
“So, when we got called on that night … we are working for the Walla Walla Police Department,” he said.
“We are doing it under the authority of the RCW and the interlocal agreement that Chief Bieber signed. But we are working for the Walla Walla Police Department. And because none of us work for the WWPD as employees, we are permitted by law to conduct the investigation on their behalf.”
Maynard also clarified what the team does and does not investigate.
It does investigate whether a crime was committed by the involved officer. Then it's up to the prosecutor to determine whether charges will be filed.
It does not investigate if any policies of the department were violated, nor does it make any employment decision or recommendation.
“We are only responsible for the criminal investigation,” Maynard said. "We do not make evaluations or determinations of compliance or non-compliance of policy matters.”
He said that depending on whether the shooting ends in a death, the team will focus on one of two chapters of the RCW.
“We investigate based on the RCW, particularly the assault chapter and the homicide chapter," Maynard said.
“Obviously, that’s dependent on the outcome of anyone involved. To use the Walla Walla shooting as an example, because there were not deceased individuals as a result of the incident, we investigated the assault statute.”
Toon returned to duty in September 2021, not long after the shooting and months before Nagle cleared him of any wrongdoing. Maynard stressed that his team had nothing to do with that decision. He said that decision belonged to the WWPD.
He also said that no information whatsoever was provided to the WWPD to help it make that decision.
“The (law) expressly prohibits me from sharing any details of the investigation with the involved agency, and I followed the law,” Maynard said.
WWPD spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said Bieber makes such decisions and explained what goes into them.
“The chief will speak with the prosecutor, Jim Nagle, to make sure he is not leaning toward criminal charges against the officer,” he said.
“Once that is established, the chief will look at any policy violations that the officer may have violated during the officer-involved shooting. If it appears that officer did not violate any policy, acted in good faith and did not do anything that would be criminal, he will work with the officer on when to come back to duty. This process is called the administrative investigation.”
Maynard also said that while his team does investigate whether the officer committed a crime, it does not reach a conclusion on the issue.
“We do not render opinions on whether the force used was within the law or not,” he said. “It is not our job, nor do we have the authority to render an opinion … That’s up to a prosecutor to decide. What we do is lay out the facts and circumstances from every angle feasible so that prosecutors can make an informed decision.”
Maynard added that the reports the team return to prosecutors can be as many 10,000 pages long.
In the Walla Walla case, that lengthy report was turned over to Nagle in January.
Nagle determined Toon was justified in shooting Leon because witness statements and evidence showed that the Weston man raised a realistic pellet gun toward the officer before Toon opened fire.
More on Nagle's decision can be found at bit.ly/wwpdshooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.