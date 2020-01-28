You are the owner of this article.
Montana man arrested after float in Mill Creek channel

A Montana man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly walked, floated and crawled in the Mill Creek channel at North Fourth Avenue.

Mark J. Gumeringer, 25, reportedly was seen walking and floating in the channel at various locations, according to Walla Walla police.

Officers and fire personnel were dispatched to the area between West Rose and Sumach streets, and they found Gumeringer crawling out of the channel just west of North Ninth Avenue. When police tried contacting him on the bank, he attempted to walk away and was uncooperative, according to a release.

He was arrested for investigation of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was evaluated by medics and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail.

Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said the man appeared intoxicated.

Municipal code restricts access to Mill Creek channel from about 200 feet east of Roosevelt Street to about 200 feet west of North 13th Avenue, according to the release. No-trespassing signs are posted.

