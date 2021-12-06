Officials are searching for a 15-year-old missing and endangered girl from Columbia County who might be with a 36-year-old man near Starbuck or Waitsburg.
The live Amber Alert lists Starbuck teen Lillian Dixon, missing as of Monday, Dec. 6, as white with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-2-inches tall and 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap and a black and white jacket with "8" printed on the back, a black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots and a yellow and blue backpack, according to the alert.
She is with Jonathan Bowles, a 36-year-old man believed to have cultivated a relationship with Dixon, convincing her to go along with any story to evade capture, the alert states.
Bowles is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, 6-foot-2-inches tall and 235 pounds. He has a scar on his right elbow and his right forearm.
He may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If either are seen, call 911 or contact law enforcement immediately.
Bowles and Dixon may be on foot in the Starbuck or Waitsburg area, according to the alert.
