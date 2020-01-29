A Milton-Freewater woman pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing. Kristi M. Childers, 23, was arrested Dec. 29 after police responded to the Green Lantern on reports of an “out-of-control female.”
Childers allegedly was yelling at employees at the Isaacs Avenue bar. They told police they couldn’t understand her, records stated. When police arrived, Childers reportedly told one he was “fat” and walked away.
Another officer also tried coaxing her out of the bar, but she fell, and the officers arrested her and took her outside, records stated.
She allegedly kept yelling while officers helped her into a patrol car. However, she fell into the car and kicked one officer in the stomach twice, records stated.
She was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail the same day. Her first court appearance was Dec. 30.
Her trial was scheduled for April 21.