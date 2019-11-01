PENDLETON — A Milton-Freewater woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in June appeared Thursday in Umatilla County Court for a pre-trial conference hearing, where another hearing was scheduled.
Shayla F. Record Tsosie, 22, is accused of killing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.
Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant and later was charged with murder and unlawful weapon use. She sat in Walla Walla County Jail more than a month before waiving extradition Sept. 25 and being taken to Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
She pleaded not guilty Sept. 26, and her bail was set at $10 million.
On Thursday, the court decided to have another status check on proceeding to trial at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 25, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus. He added he “had no idea” whether the case would proceed to trial.
“It depends on what the defense counsel decides,” he said. “It’s still early on.”