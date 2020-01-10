A Milton-Freewater woman has been accused of kicking an officer and trespassing in an Isaacs Avenue bar in December.
Kristi M. Childers, 23, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing after police responded Dec. 29 to the Green Lantern on reports “of an out-of-control female.”
Childers allegedly was yelling at employees, who told police they couldn’t understand her, records stated. When police arrived, she reportedly told one he “was fat” and walked away.
Another officer also tried coaxing her out of the bar, but she fell, and the officers arrested her and took her outside, records stated.
She allegedly kept yelling while officers helped her into a patrol car. However, she fell into the car and kicked one officer in the stomach twice, records stated. She was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail the same day.
Childers’ first appearance was Dec. 30, and her arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 27.