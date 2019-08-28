An extradition hearing was rescheduled Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Milton-Freewater woman suspected of killing her boyfriend in June.
Shayla F. Record Tsosie, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.
At her first appearance in court Aug. 15, she didn’t waive extradition to Umatilla County, and her hearing was set for Monday. However, prosecutors requested it be rescheduled to Oct. 1. Her attorney, William McCool, said they may waive extradition rights in the interim.
Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She was taken to Walla Walla County Jail awaiting extradition. Her bail is set at $5 million.
Milton-Freewater police and medics responded to 911 calls at 12:24 a.m. June 21 to the couple’s home. Medics took Rodriguez Calvillo to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but he was transferred and died en route to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.