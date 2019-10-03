PENDLETON — A Milton-Freewater woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in June was slated to have a pretrial conference this morning in Umatilla County Circuit Court, according to a court clerk.
Shayla F. Record Tsosie, 22, is accused of killing Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, of Milton-Freewater, on June 21 at the couple’s home, 604 Ward St. Rodriguez Calvillo died on the way to a Tri-Cities hospital.
Record Tsosie was arrested Aug. 14 by Walla Walla police on a Umatilla County felony warrant for investigation of murder and unlawful weapon use. She sat in Walla Walla County Jail more than a month before waiving extradition Sept. 25 and being taken to Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
She pleaded not guilty Sept. 26, and her bail was set at $10 million.
Today’s hearing was to determine whether to set a date for another hearing to consider the evidence of the case, the court spokeswoman said. No outcome was available by press time today.