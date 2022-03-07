Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Milton-Freewater on Saturday, March 5, and have a suspect in jail, according to a release.
Jason S. Warner, 18, of Milton-Freewater, died early Saturday morning, March 5, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel A. Peralez Jr., 19, of Walla Walla, has been arrested for investigation of second-degree murder and is being held at the Umatilla County Jail for .
Peralez walked into the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Sunday, March 6. Authorities were able to meet probable cause his arrest at that time, according to the release.
Few addition details about the shooting have been released.
The original Umatilla County Sheriff's Office report to the media on Saturday afternoon said that at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday, someone called 911 to say shots were fired in the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Road in Milton-Freewater.
By the time deputies arrived, Warner had already been transported by private vehicle to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, where he died a short time later.
Warner died of multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. No further information about the nature of his injuries has been provided.
Warner's sister, Jaleesa Blank, has started a GoFundMe account online to help cover funeral costs at bit.ly/warnergofundme.
