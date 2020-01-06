Milton-Freewater police seek alleged robber

MILTON-FREEWATER — Police are searching for an apparent armed robber who may have struck a 24-year-old newspaper carrier here Sunday morning on Main Street and taken his cell phone and headphones.
The suspect was described as thin and standing between 5 foot 11 and 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothes with a blue bandana covering his face, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The man had a firearm of some sort, Boedigheimer said, likely a pistol.
The suspect allegedly struck the Milton-Freewater paper carrier in the face Sunday about 5 a.m. on Main Street near Eighth or Ninth streets, took the items, then fled north on foot.
The victim received an injury above his nose, was seen by medics on scene, and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, according to Boedigheimer. A hospital spokeswoman said Monday morning the man was not a patient.
Those with information can call the Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511.