M-F police

Milton-Freewater police vehicle.

 Courtesy photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — A 25-year-old man’s right thumb was injured during a fight with another man Friday night on Lamb Street, police said this morning.

Brandon J. Ogden, of Milton-Freewater, apparently was attacked by an 18-year-old man he knew who claimed Ogden owed him money, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer. 

Boedigheimer said the suspect’s name was being withheld while he “is being definitively identified and located for questioning.”

Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. to Ogden’s home, 904 Lamb St., #5, for a fight possibly involving a knife and found Ogden with the injury. He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.