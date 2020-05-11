MILTON-FREEWATER — A 25-year-old man’s right thumb was injured during a fight with another man Friday night on Lamb Street, police said this morning.
Brandon J. Ogden, of Milton-Freewater, apparently was attacked by an 18-year-old man he knew who claimed Ogden owed him money, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
Boedigheimer said the suspect’s name was being withheld while he “is being definitively identified and located for questioning.”
Officers responded at 7:39 p.m. to Ogden’s home, 904 Lamb St., #5, for a fight possibly involving a knife and found Ogden with the injury. He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The suspect fled before officers arrived.