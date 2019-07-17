MILTON-FREEWATER — Police here used a Taser on a man Tuesday morning when he resisted arrest for allegedly carrying stolen items.
Marcos M. DeJesus, 29, with no permanent address, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. after he allegedly ran from police, according to Chief Doug Boedigheimer. Officers believed DeJesus had stolen items, Boedigheimer wrote in an email, and the man resisted arrest so officers used the Taser on him. He was arrested by several officers in the 300 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue.
Medics checked DeJesus for injuries, Boedigheimer wrote. One officer received minor scrapes.
DeJesus was booked into jail for investigation of resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. His previous charges included interfering with police, resisting arrest and probation violations.